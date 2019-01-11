Sheriff Mims, deputies union endorse Brandau for Fresno County supervisor

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims will support Fresno City Councilman Steve Brandau’s bid for Fresno County supervisor in the upcoming special election, she told The Bee in an interview.
The special election will be on March 5, and a majority is required to win the seat. If necessary, a runoff election will be June 4.
Brandau will face Nasreen Johnson, the marketing and communications director for the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, and Steve Hosey, a small business owner and former Major League Baseball player.
Brandau “has a proven record of supporting law enforcement,” Mims said. “And his political philosophy fits really well with that of the county government. He’s a guy who gets things done.”
Mims said Brandau’s experience on the council gave him an understanding of the important services the county provides, such as law enforcement, mental health care and assisting the homeless. She recorded a radio ad announcing her support on Thursday.
In an interview, Brandau said the Fresno County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, the union that represents Mims’ deputies, has also endorsed him, as has Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer.
“It’s fundamental to my campaign that folks understand that I have a close relationship with public safety, especially law enforcement,” Brandau said.
Brandau, an unapologetic conservative who is nearing a term limit on the City Council, said Mims was one of the first people he spoke to when he decided to run for supervisor more than a year ago.
The open supervisor District 2 incorporates much of the area in the city of Fresno which Brandau currently represents – a chunk of northwest Fresno beginning at Clinton Avenue at its southern-most point and stretching to the northern border of the city.
Brandau briefly considered running for state Senate, but opted instead to gun for the county seat then held by Andreas Borgeas, who captured the vacant Senate seat in November.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
