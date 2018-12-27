Political Notebook

Arambula keeps Assembly chairmanship, committee positions after arrest

By Rory Appleton

December 27, 2018 02:46 PM

Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula discusses the spanking that led to his arrest

31st District Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula and his wife, Elizabeth, in an interview Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 in Fresno, discuss the spanking he gave to his daughter that led to his arrest.
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, will remain the chairman of the state Assembly’s budget subcommittee on health and human services in the wake of his arrest earlier this month on a child abuse accusation.

Speaker Anthony Rendon announced Thursday that Arambula will also serve on seven other committees and subcommittees in the upcoming legislative session, which will next meet on Jan. 7.

Fresno police arrested Arambula on Dec. 10 on a misdemeanor willful cruelty to a child accusation. Arambula said he spanked his 7-year-old daughter on the buttocks as a disciplinary act, but police maintain he committed a crime when he allegedly injured the girl in another unspecified area.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 gave details on the arrest of Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula earlier in the week.

The case has since been referred to the Fresno County District Attorney’s office, which has until March 13 – Arambula’s court date on the misdemeanor citation – to decide whether to formally charge the assemblyman.

Arambula has regained custody of his three daughters.

