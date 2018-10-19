Heng ad accuses Jim Costa of walking in Nancy Pelosi’s shoes, depicts him in red heels

A new ad from Republican congressional challenger Elizabeth Heng looks to tie Rep. Jim Costa to a polarizing national figure by depicting the Fresno Democrat “walking in Nancy Pelosi’s shoes” – literally.
The ad, which began airing on television on Friday, opens on a pair of red high-heeled shoes hobbling down the street to a “Night Fever”-styled guitar riff before a voice-over chimes in.
“Votes against the farm bill, but supports sanctuary cities, higher taxes, more spending, gun control and a money-wasting bullet train. Allows San Francisco environmentalists to deny us our water. (House Minority Leader) Nancy Pelosi? Yep, but also, surprisingly, Jim Costa.”
The camera pans up to show a Costa lookalike wearing the shoes and a pair of cut-off jeans.
“We cannot allow leadership that operates based on what’s best for San Francisco and Nancy Pelosi when we have people right here in the Valley struggling to pay bills and fighting for access to water. It’s unacceptable,” Heng said in a news release on Friday.
In a statement to The Bee, Costa said he has advocated for new leadership. He did not support Pelosi in 2010, 2012, 2014 or 2016 and will not support her in 2018.
“I have long believed the Democratic Party needs new leadership,” he said.
The ad marks a continued escalation between the candidates. In September, Costa released a pair of ads challenging Heng’s voting habits over the last 19 elections.
Heng and the National Republican Congressional Committee called the advertisements “negative.”
