Devin Nunes’ fundraising mailers seek help from ... the Bay Area?

Tulare Rep. Devin Nunes is no stranger to bashing “Bay Area liberals,” but he’s now asking the area’s outlying Republican population to kick in some money for his race against Fresno Democrat Andrew Janz.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Nunes recently sent a series of mailers to Bay Area Republicans touting his pro-Trump credentials and asking for help against Janz. The Chronicle reports that Nunes calls Janz “the darling of the Far Left” and accuses Janz of receiving help from Minority Leader and San Francisco Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s “consortium of far left Super PACs.”

Janz, who’s publicly condemned Pelosi and received almost no financial help from his party, outraised Nunes by more than $1.2 million from July 1 to Sept. 30. Nunes maintains a commanding overall fundraising lead, however, with more than $10 million raised. He also has about $5 million stashed in the bank to Janz’s $1.4 million.

Every major poll conducted so far has Nunes ahead of Janz in the state’s 22nd District, in which Republicans outnumber Democrats by about nine percentage points.