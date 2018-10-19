Nunes to speak at luxury Republican summit in Georgia on the week of the election

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, will join a star-studded and fiercely conservative guest speaker lineup at the Sea Island Political Summit, a three-day event at a five-star Georgia resort beginning just two days after the general election.

The event, hosted by conservative news website and magazine The Washington Examiner, also features former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, former George W. Bush staffer and author Karl Rove, conservative commentator Candace Owens and publishing executive Steve Forbes.

Three-day packages include hotel, meals, access to speaker panels and choice of activities, including golf, clay pigeon shooting and a cooking class at The Cloister at Sea Island resort. Many of the packages have already sold out, though some are available at prices ranging from about $3,000 per person to $5,000.

The appearance would seem to suggest Nunes has no fear of losing his bid for re-election, despite challenger Andrew Janz pulling in $4.4 million in the last three months and closing to within single digits in most polls.