Devin Nunes reaches fundraising milestone, but did he beat Andrew Janz in the quarter?

Despite a strong surge from Democrat Andrew Janz, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, has now raised more than $10 million in his bid for re-election to California’s 22nd Congressional District seat.

Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a favorite target of the Left, pulled in about $3.15 million from July 1 to Sept. 30. Janz, a Fresno prosecutor, outraised him for the quarter with $4.3 million.





Both candidates spent about $4.1 million apiece during the quarter, with each pouring massive amounts of money into starkly different advertising strategies.

Nunes spent a little more than $3.1 million on campaign mailers alone, including a 38-page magazine-style advertisement that attacked The Fresno Bee for its coverage of the congressman. Nunes also pumped out a variety of smaller mailers – some that took aim at Janz, others that targeted The Bee and still more that reported out his own congressional success claims.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Alternatively, Janz spent at least $3.3 million on advertising – primarily online and video. He has painted the TV and social media airwaves, mostly with attacks on Nunes’ close ties to President Donald Trump and lack of public appearances within his district.

Nunes ended the third quarter with more than $5 million on hand to Janz’s $1.4 million.

Janz said previously he hoped to raise $8 million by election day.

Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than 10 percentage points in the 22nd. Polls have predicted a Nunes win, with margins ranging between five and 14 percentage points.