Andrew Janz’s Visalia campaign office burglarized overnight

A window at Andrew Janz’s Visalia campaign office was smashed and a cell phone used by the campaign as an office line was stolen, staff discovered Monday morning.

Visalia police Sgt. Gary Williams said two offices, Janz’s and a neighboring chiropractic office, had their windows smashed sometime between 6 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday. Janz’s staff originally thought nothing had been stolen but have since reported the cell phone theft. Nothing was taken from the chiropractic office.

Williams said police are checking the surrounding areas for any security camera footage of the burglary, which he added was a somewhat common offense in Visalia – particularly if a business places items of value near its windows. Neither office had anything displaying in their windows Sunday night.

An investigation is ongoing.

Janz campaign manager Heather Greven said the office normally isn’t staffed on Mondays. She received a call from the office complex’s owner early Monday notifying her of the vandalism.

Greven said the building’s exterior has a few security cameras, but not one showing the side that was burglarized. The campaign is looking to beef up its security, including installing more cameras.

The burglary comes after a particularly contentious week between Janz’s campaign and that of Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare. Both released new TV advertisements bashing the other, and both were subjects of several news stories. Last week also marked the first time Nunes’ campaign had referred to Janz by name.

In August, a tweet threatened a shooting at a Janz campaign event for senior citizens, held at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

Greven said she believes the wild week may have led to the burglary. There has been an uptick in the number of online threats and negative comments directed at the campaign in the last few days, but she stressed Janz will not alter a schedule filled with public events.

The campaign chalked this up as “the cost of public life,” Greven said.