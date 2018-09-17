Mystery Nunes event requires guests to submit to personal search, no cell phone photos

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, is expected to appear at an invitation-only event at a private residence in the Sanger area on Tuesday, according to the campaign of Nunes’ challenger Andrew Janz.

A screenshot of the form required to attend an event for Rep. Devin Nunes on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. Devin Nunes Campaign Committee

Janz’s campaign provided a link to the online RSVP form apparently sent out to those on the Republican’s mailing lists.

It describes several enhanced security measures, including: “All persons and property entering the facility are subject to search,” and “Photos with personal cell phones will not be allowed. An official photographer will be present and will take photos as requested.”

As with other recent Nunes events, those wishing to RSVP must first supply their name, address, phone number and email before they can find out the exact time and location. The form also requires guests to indicate who exactly invited them to the event.

Other rules include bans on “behavior that ‘materially prevents’ people from hearing speakers or from being heard” and signs, noise makers and amplification devices.

Janz and other Nunes critics have routinely called out the congressman’s secrecy and failure to appear at a public forum during this election cycle.

Nunes also is rumored to be participating at Reedley College’s Constitution Week, a three-day event featuring conservative speakers from government and law enforcement professions. Nunes’ staffer, Crystal Ragan, is scheduled to open the event at 9 a.m. Wednesday.