Obama to reportedly campaign for Valley candidates TJ Cox, Josh Harder on Saturday

Former President Barack Obama will hit the campaign trail in support of San Joaquin Valley congressional candidates Josh Harder and TJ Cox at an Orange County rally on Saturday, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.
Harder, Cox and fellow Democratic challenger Katie Hill will appear alongside Obama at the rally. Four other challengers – Gil Cisneros, Katie Porter, Harley Rouda and Mike Levin – also will attend. The start time and location have not yet been released.
The rally will be Obama’s first public stump speech this election season, The Times reported.
Obama endorsed all but Cisneros in August. Each of the seven candidates is hoping to flip districts that are held by Republicans and that voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton over President Donald Trump in 2016.
Cox is challenging Hanford Republican David Valadao, while Harder is hoping to oust Turlock Republican Jeff Denham. Both have received significant backing from the national party, which views the San Joaquin Valley congressmen as vulnerable.
