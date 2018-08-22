Janz reports monster fundraising month, doubles next closest state congressional Democrat

Fresno Democrat Andrew Janz has raised nearly $1 million in the month of July – more than twice the fundraising haul of any Democratic incumbent or challenger in California.

Janz on Tuesday cited the latest filings from ActBlue, which is used to donate to Democratic campaigns online, in claiming the top fundraising spot. He also had the third-best June in the country, behind Texas incumbent Beto O’Rourke and Ohio challenger Danny O’Connor.

In July, Janz raised $978,899. Sen. Kamala Harris, who is widely rumored to be eying a presidential run in 2020, was second among California congressional Democrats with $431,765.

Janz also outraised several noteworthy Democratic PACs, including the House Majority PAC and Swing Left.

The month brings Janz’s fundraising total to about $3.8 million. As of June 30, his opponent, Tulare Republican Devin Nunes, had raised more than $7 million in this election cycle.