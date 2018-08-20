Valadao challenges TJ Cox to televised debates

Rep. David Valadao, the Hanford Republican, has challenged Fresno Democrat TJ Cox to two televised debates, both set to take place on Oct. 25.
The first would be in English and air on KGET 17 and KSEE 24, the NBC affiliates in Bakersfield and Fresno. The second would be a Spanish-language debate, with no interpreters, to broadcast on Telemundo.
In a news release, Valadao spokesman Cole Rojewski refers to Cox as a “candidate from CA-16,” a reference to the fact that Cox lives in Democrat Jim Costa’s 16th District.
“The people know Congressman Valadao’s proven track record. This is a chance for them to learn about a candidate who has never lived in the 21st District and still doesn’t care to move here,” Rojewski said.
Valadao’s campaign has sought to paint Cox as an outsider funded by outside interests, while Cox has attacked Valadao’s voting record and alignment with President Donald Trump.
A request for comment from the Cox campaign was not immediately successful.
This story will be updated.
Comments