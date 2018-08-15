Actor Jim Carrey: ‘I’d like to get Devin Nunes out of there forever’

In a Hollywood Reporter interview, actor Jim Carrey shared his opinions on Rep. Devin Nunes, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans.
“I’m gonna be supporting the local guys here and making sure that (McCarthy) doesn’t get back in,” Carrey told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’d like to get (Nunes) out of there forever. (Rep.) Trey Gowdy and (Rep.) Jim Jordan? I mean, what a (expletive) collection of ne’er-do-wells, man. It’s just the worst of us encouraging the worst in us.”
Carrey, who stars in the upcoming Showtime series “Kidding,” also discusses his prolific political cartooning, which he shares through his Twitter account. He has drawn Nunes in the past (Warning: Some of the drawings, including the Nunes depiction, are graphic.)
“To watch half the country ignore what is quite obviously right in front of them, I liken it to standing on the railroad tracks cheering for the locomotive that’s about to run you down,” Carrey said of the current political climate.
Nunes’ campaign had no comment on Carrey’s remarks.
