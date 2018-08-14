Coalition aims to reform property tax to pay for schools, but opponents call it “job killer”

Californians will vote on whether to disallow the state’s largest commercial real estate owners from forgoing a portion of their property taxes – something advocates call “a loophole” opened 40 years ago and costing the state $11 billion in missed annual revenue.
Schools & Communities First, a statewide coalition of nonprofits, advocacy groups and philanthropic organizations, announced the submission of more than 850,000 signatures to qualify a November 2020 ballot initiative Tuesday at joint news conferences in Fresno, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Bernardino and the Bay Area.
The initiative will ask voters to change portions of Proposition 13, which radically changed California property law in 1978, in order to fund schools and local governments. Individuals and small businesses would not be affected, but large commercial real estate owners would be denied property tax protections. It will take 50 percent plus one one vote to pass.
Opponents of the newly submitted measure argue it will make California even more hostile to businesses, leading to “an exodus” of corporations and killing thousands of jobs.
At the Fresno news conference, Faith in the Valley’s Thomas Weiler gathered with around 20 volunteers and local advocates to celebrate the signature submission, which he said marks the most significant property tax reform in 40 years. The group held signs outside Rutherford B. Gaston Middle School in southwest Fresno.
“We are here today because we are shaping a new legacy for California,” Weiler said. He added that the $11.4 billion could be used to improve schools, build parks and health clinics, fix infrastructure and hire more first responders.
According to Schools & Communities First, Fresno County would receive $113.4 million annually should the initiative pass. Madera County would get $11.2 million, while Kings and Tulare counties would received $16.6 and $32.6 million, respectively.
Schools & Communities First also includes various faith-based organizations. Rev. Deacon Nancy Key, of the Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin, said Tuesday that Jesus calls on all of his followers to help the poor, sick, elderly and lonely.
“When our laws give tax breaks to large corporations and deprive the vulnerable of those supports needed for services and education, there’s only one thing we can do: We must stand with, act, raise our voices and support Schools & Communities First’s initiative,” Key said.
Dr. Venise C. Curry, the San Joaquin Valley regional director for Communities for a New California, said the signature submissions was the culmination of “years of canvassing and knocking on doors in 112-degree heat.”
“This is the priority: To reinvest in schools and finish our unfinished communities,” Curry said. “And when we say unfinished communities, we mean communities that are not afforded a grocery store… places where parks have amenities like drinking fountains and bathrooms.”
Although the initiative is billed as a boon to California’s impoverished communities, Howard Jarvis Tax Association President Jon Coupal said it would do precisely the opposite.
“People are fully cognizant of the fact that California is notoriously hostile to businesses,” Coupal said. “Prop 13 is one of the few things in California that is good for businesses..”
He continued: “If California jettisons Prop 13 protections, you’ll see the accelerated flight – an exodus – of businesses out of the state.”
Howard Jarvis was one of the leading proponents of Proposition 13.
Coupal said Schools & Communities First will have an uphill battle over the next few years as it attempts to persuade voters that Proposition 13 is not working.
“This is a job-killer bill,” Coupal said. “And I expect that label will stick with voters.”
