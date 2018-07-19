Cox outraises Valadao despite huge cash surge from McCarthy-Trump fundraisers

Fresno businessman TJ Cox outraised Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, in the second quarter of 2018 by more than $200,000, as both received significant financial help from their parties and political action groups.

Between April 1 and June 30, Cox raised nearly $736,000 to Valadao’s $525,000. Democrats have long coveted Valadao’s 21st District, where they outnumber Republicans by nearly 17 percent.

The influx of cash would seem to indicate Cox’s donors and party support were not shaken by the June primary, in which Valadao received 63 percent of the vote to Cox’s 37 percent and outperformed him in all four of the district’s counties.

Valadao was outgained in the spring despite a massive influx of cash from several Protect the House events. The PAC, ran by Valadao’s congressional neighbor and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, hosted several high-profile events — including two in Fresno and Los Angeles featuring President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump.

Four Protect the House events in May and June led to more than $90,000 being deposited in Valadao’s campaign fund. In all, Protect the House has given Valadao $127,550 this election cycle.

Protect the House is supported by many prominent donors, including tech billionaires Paul Allen and Elon Musk.

In addition, Valadao received $5,000 from New PAC, one of Rep. Devin Nunes’ fundraising arms.

Cox also benefited from party support, including $5,000 from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. He received $28,000 from other Democratic campaigns, including $2,000 from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. In all, Pelosi has given Cox $4,000 this cycle.

Most of Cox’s fundraising this quarter (about $509,000) came from individual donations, while the lion’s share of Valadao’s cash ($246,000) came from PACs.

Overall, Cox has raised about $1.33 million and has more than $951,000 of that left on hand. Valadao is still outperforming Cox in the long run, with $2.31 million raised and $1.63 million on hand.

Cox is on pace to outraise Amanda Renteria, Valadao’s well-connected Democratic challenger in 2014. She had just over $1 million raised at this point.