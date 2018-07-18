Do Sen. Warren, labor legend Huerta endorsements hurt Janz’s chances against Nunes?

Democrat Andrew Janz announced two major endorsements this week: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and United Farm Workers of America co-founder Dolores Huerta.

It’s unclear how much there is to gain in California’s conservative 22nd Congressional District from two high-profile liberal endorsements.

Local Democrats say the endorsements raise Janz’s climbing profile even higher. But Republicans – some of whom Janz may need to steal away from incumbent Devin Nunes in order to win – are likely to be repelled by the mere mention of Warren’s or perhaps even Huerta’s name.

Warren, a national leader particularly among progressives in the Democratic Party, is seen as a likely contestant for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“Andrew will be a fighter for millions of families in Central California,” Warren said. “He will stand up for working families, for better wages and good-paying jobs – not for Wall Street, billionaires, or CEOs who already have too much influence in Washington.”

Janz said of Warren: “I’m honored to have her support and look forward to getting to work for families across America to build an economy that works for them.”

Huerta, a legend among labor groups and farm workers in this area, called Janz “the fighter we need” to remove incumbent Nunes.

“Too many people do not have clean drinking water in the Central Valley, (and) I know Andrew Janz will fight to bring water to our Valley and he won’t forget about us back here at home,” Huerta said.

The two endorsements take prime positions on a growing mantle of Janz’s Democratic backings, which have included local officials like former Fresno County Supervisor Henry R. Perea and national figures such as Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Dolores Huerta will be the keynote speaker at the MLK Commemoration at Modesto Junior College. The Associated Press

But for Republicans, the announcements signal trouble among Janz’s base.

“He’s got to be seeing problems in his own polling,” said Mike Der Manouel Jr., chairman of the local Lincoln Club and a former leader in the state Republican Party. “He has to be looking to shore up his base.”

He continued: “There’s no mathematical chance he can win if he loses more than 3 or 4 percent of Democrats.”

“If Nunes sent out a release announcing an endorsement from Sen. Ted Cruz,” Der Manouel said, referencing the 2016 candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, “it would tell me he was having problems with his base.”

In June, Janz received about 32 percent of the vote. If that total is added to the votes received by other Democrats, Janz is on pace to outperform Democratic registration (also 32 percent) by about 8 percent. That would put him at 40 percent, leaving him 10 percent short of victory.

Der Manouel said the endorsements will do nothing to ingratiate Janz with Republicans or third-party voters: “(Warren) is a lunatic. She’s like (House Minority Leader) Nancy Pelosi. She gives Republican candidates fuel every day. And the third party is not attracted to Warren or Huerta.”

Janz has been vocal in distancing himself from Pelosi, who is particularly hated in conservative circles in this area and beyond. He’s been quoted in national stories as saying the House Democrats need new leadership and a fresh perspective.

The Fresno prosecutor also has tried to stay pretty moderate, running as a law and order candidate who owns a gun and stays close to center on prickly issues such as immigration.

Whether this week’s endorsements move Janz to the left in the eyes of voters remains to be seen, but Fresno County Democratic Party President Michael Evans said they are big pluses for the young candidate.

“Warren’s endorsement is a strong statement as to the national exposure of this race,’ Evans said. “And Dolores Huerta is an icon in the Central Valley.

“That any Republicans would try to criticize (Huerta’s) endorsement is a slap in the face for everything she’s done for farm workers.”