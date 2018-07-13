Gubernatorial frontrunner Gavin Newsom to appear in Fresno next week

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, the frontrunner for California governor in November, will appear in Fresno on Tuesday.
Details including time, location and purpose have not yet been released to the public, but campaign spokesman Nathan Click confirmed that Newsom will be in town.
Newsom last visited Fresno in May during a cross-state campaign tour leading up to the June primary. The Democrat emerged comfortably from that contest with 33.7 percent of the vote. Republican John Cox, who had 25.4 percent, will face him in November.
This story will be updated.
