Fresno mayor, councilman vacation with local men who have city business

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and Councilman Paul Caprioglio vacationed last week in Yellowstone National Park with two local men who frequently do business with the city.
Brand and Caprioglio, councilman for District 4, traveled with Richard Caglia, owner of Caglia Environmental, and John Shehadey, whose family owns Producers Dairy. Brand on Thursday posted photos on his public Facebook page of the men together in front of Old Faithful Geyser with a caption that read, “Having a much needed vacation in Montana. Spent the day in Yellowstone with Paul Caprioglio, Richard Caglia, and John Shehadey.”
When one commenter suggested the trip was paid for with taxpayer money, Brand corrected him saying everyone paid their own way.
Brand said in a phone interview on Monday that Caprioglio owns a cabin in Montana and invited the mayor to join him there. Brand visited Montana from Tuesday through Thursday and found out a day before he left that Shehadey and Caglia would be there. He said he’s known the men for years and has socializes with them in Fresno.
“What difference would it make if I took a trip to Wyoming or did a dinner in Fresno?” he said. “All four are successful business people who have known each other for years…It was a trip among old friends. We had fun, did a little fishing, one day we went to Yellowstone and Big Sky Resort. We did nothing business. It was a getaway from stuff we all have in our lives.”
Caglia was one of the mayor’s top campaign contributors, donating thousands. He also donated to Caprioglio’s campaign. Shehadey also donated to Caprioglio’s campaign, records show. It’s unclear if Shehadey contributed to the mayor’s campaign.
Brand noted that Caglia donated to many people’s campaigns across the political spectrum.
“The people who support me support good government and what I bring to good government,” Brand said.
The mayor said The Bee was “making something out of nothing,” and asking about the details of the trip was an “invasion of privacy.”
“There’s nothing really here. People have the right to relax. There’s no conspiracy. The Shehadey family and Caglia family have been doing business in Fresno for years. If I went with someone who was convicted, or a felon, or four Russian spies, maybe there’d be something there. These are all people who are upstanding citizens. …If Ashley Werner were there, maybe you’d have a story.”
Werner is an attorney with the Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, which represents residents who sued the city of Fresno in an environmental justice lawsuit in which the California Attorney General’s Office intervened and Caglia is a codefendant. The Bee published a story about the Attorney General’s involvement on Thursday, and Caglia did not return a phone message. Friday morning, Caglia’s attorney responded saying his client was out of state.
The lawsuit contends the city failed to do proper environmental review of a planned industrial park near the Amazon and Ulta Beauty projects. Caglia is the developer on the project.
City officials typically don’t comment on pending litigation, but Brand previously called lawsuits filed by the same group “frivolous and a waste of taxpayer money.”
The Leadership Counsel responded to the mayor’s comments after The Bee’s story published Monday morning, calling them disappointing and seeking an apology from the mayor for “what appears to be a personal attack.”
“We work in partnership with community leaders to hold decision makers accountable to all of their constituents and to demand good governance,” said Veronica Garibay, cofounder and codirector of Leadership Counsel, in a statement. “Our commitment to protect the rights of low-income communities and communities of color is unwavering, despite distasteful attempts at intimidation. That commitment is held by all staff members of Leadership Counsel, including Ashley Werner. It is disappointing to see the Mayor of the 5th largest city of California resort to what appears to be a personal attack. We invite Mayor Lee Brand to clarify his comments and we ask for an apology, on our behalf and on behalf of all Fresno residents.”
Tower District residents earlier this year protested Producers’ plans to demolish a condemned historic building and use the site to park the company’s refrigerated trucks. Residents said bringing in additional trucks would add air and noise pollution to their neighborhood. The mayor offered to help Producers find an alternative site.
Shehadey also is involved in major development plans in west Fresno near a proposed city college campus site. Through a deal with the city, a neighborhood park will be built nearby and city buses will be routed to the campus. Shehadey and his partner also plan to build low-cost apartments, retail and commercial development on up to 120 acres in the area.
Brand on Monday again said he believes the businessmen and the projects they’re taking on are good for Fresno.
“To let these guys develop and create all these jobs is a major improvement for Fresno.”
Caprioglio did not respond to requests for comment.
