Daren Miller files for recount in Fresno City Council election

Less than a week after losing his bid for the Fresno City Council District 3 runoff by just six votes, Daren Miller has filed paperwork with the Fresno County Clerk's office to begin a recount.

Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth confirmed the filing to The Bee late Monday afternoon. She said her office is reviewing Miller's written request. He had until end-of-business Monday to submit his written request. By law, the recount must begin by July 9.

In order for that to happen, Miller must pay the county a deposit that covers at least the first day of work by elections staff, Orth said. He can then continue to pay for consecutive days of work for as long as he chooses, but in order for a result to be officially changed, the election staff must complete all of the necessary recounts.

Orth had no estimate for how much a recount would cost. She said it would depend on what Miller asked for in his request and she had not had a chance to review it.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

This would be the first recount in Fresno County in at least six years.

Official election results show 5,031 total votes in District 3 were counted prior to Orth certifying the election on Wednesday.

As it stands right now, Miguel Arias and Tate Hill are moving on to the November runoff with 1,478 and 768 votes, respectively. Miller finished third with 762 votes, and Craig Scharton was a close fourth with 720 votes. More than 400 people left the race blank on their ballots.An attempt to reach Miller for comment was not immediately successful.