Hill advances by six-vote margin as Fresno County certifies election

Tate Hill has advanced to the November runoff for the Fresno City Council District 3 seat by just six votes, official election results show.
The slim margin was confirmed Wednesday afternoon as the Fresno County Elections office certified the June 5 election.
Miguel Arias finished first with 1,478 votes. Hill was second with 768, with Daren Miller just behind him at 762. Craig Scharton, a former city councilman, was fourth with 720 votes. Larry Burrus, Kimberly Tapscott-Munson and Sean Sanchez ended with 604, 424 and 260 votes, respectively.
Miller said Wednesday that he had begun the process of asking Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth for a recount. Paperwork must first be submitted, and Miller would have to pay for it. He is working to find out how much it would cost.
“I’m extremely disappointed,” Miller said of his apparent six-vote defeat. “But I was able to do what I did with community activism and support, with no city endorsements.”
He added that he was proud to have run a “clean campaign” with no violations.
Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth said Miller has five days to submit his parameters for a recount to her office. He would then have to pay for her staff's first day of work before the recount could start, and pay for each subsequent day for as long as he wanted it to continue.
Cost and the time it will take depend on exactly what Miller wants, Orth said.
Orth said about 5,500 ballots would need to be recounted in District 3. In order for any official result to be changed, all would have to be counted again.
Recounts are rare in Fresno County, she said. There has not been on in at least six years.
Hill and Scharton did not respond to requests for comment before deadline.
Arias led the spending in the race, raising $44,000 and using about $31,000 of it as of May 19.
Hill raised a little over $33,000 but spent only about $11,000 of it.
Miller raised more than $29,000 and spent about $24,000 of it.
Scharton raised $18,000 and spent nearly $12,000.
Burrus received $12,000 and spent just over $10,000 of it.
Tapscott-Munson raised a little over $6,000 and spent every penny of it and then some, ending with a negative campaign balance by about $16.
Sanchez raised $4,400 and spent nearly $3,100.
Other Results
The District 7 margin was also quite tight, with Brian Whelan leading Nelson Esparza by just 11 votes, 1,826-1,815.
Although Whelan led the primary, he may be in trouble against Esparza. The race is non-partisan, but Esparza, a Democrat, split votes with another left-leaning candidate in Veva Islas. She ended with 1,163 votes.
Whelan, a well-known Republican who challenged Rep. Jim Costa in 2012, raised a hefty $221,000. But he may wish that he spent more of it in an attempt to secure more than half of the vote and win the seat without a runoff.
Whelan spent only $88,000 of his chest. That does, however, leave him with $133,000 to make up the around 14 percentage points he would need to beat Esparza.
Esparza raised about $111,000 and spent just over $70,000 of it.
In District 5, Councilman Luis Chavez leads Paula Yang, 2,495-2,216.
Assembly lead flips
Republican Justin Mendes saw his slim lead over incumbent Rudy Salas, a Bakersfield Democrat, evaporate in the last few election updates. Salas now leads 16,690 to 16,438.
Mendes is a Hanford City Councilman and staffer to Rep. David Valadao.
Both will face each other in November regardless of the outcome.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
Comments