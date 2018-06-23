Fellow Democrats in Janz's race against Nunes slow to offer support, Janz says

It’s been almost three weeks since Andrew Janz took a comfortable lead in the race to face high-profile Rep. Devin Nunes in the November general election, but the first-time candidate said he has yet to feel the love from his race’s fellow Democrats.
“The only person who called me to concede was Brian Carroll,” Janz said. Carroll ran as a no-party preference candidate and had received 1,553 votes – about 1.3 percent of the total – as of Friday.
Janz added that Carroll "was a class act and offered assistance to my campaign.”
Nunes paced the primary with 69,290 votes (57.6) percent, followed by Democrats Janz (38,169, 31.7 percent), Bobby Bliatout (5,922, 4.9 percent) and Ricardo Franco (4,251, 3.5 percent). Bill Merryman, a Libertarian, rounded out the field with 1,114 votes (0.9 percent).
The state elections office has until July 5 to certify the election.
Janz said Friday that neither Bliatout nor Franco has called to concede, congratulate him or offer support to for his campaign.
“They have my number, but I haven’t heard from them,” Janz said.
William Schlitz, Bliatout’s campaign spokesman, said that Bliatout is “100 percent” behind Janz as he advances to November.
“Bobby is focused on getting Democrats elected in November, including Andrew,” Schlitz said. “There is no animosity at all.”
Schlitz said all three Democrats had agreed to support whomever emerged from the primary. Janz confirmed this agreement.
Bliatout’s campaign Facebook account had not posted anything since June 6, the morning after the election. But shortly after The Bee contacted Schlitz, a post saying Bliatout was committed to turning the central San Joaquin Valley blue was shared. It included pictures of Janz, state Senate candidate Melissa Hurtado and state Assembly candidates Jose Sigala and Aileen Rizo.
Schlitz said Bliatout was proud to have run as an option against the same-old same-old, meaning Nunes.
Franco echoed Bliatout’s statements, saying he was proud of his effort and harbored no ill will toward Janz.
Franco said he was attempting to set up a conversation with Janz. He hopes that issues important to him – veterans’ rights, immigration, Medicare for all – will be represented in Janz’s campaign.
He said he was not 100 percent certain that he would endorse Janz – only that he was trying to reach out to him.
Franco's campaign Facebook account has not been updated since June 6.
Franco said all three Democrats ran a clean race against one another. Bliatout and Franco both left the door open for future attempts at public office.
Michael Evans, chairman of the Fresno County Democratic Party, had this to say about the apparent rift:
“Andrew Janz received the most votes in the primary, and we are solidifying all of our support behind him.”
