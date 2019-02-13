Politics Columns & Blogs

Maddy Report for Sunday, Feb. 17 | “Occupational Licensing: Worth the Cost?”

10 a.m. on ABC30

“Occupational Licensing: Worth the Cost?” with guest Carole D’Elia, Executive Director of Little Hoover Commission. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM

Valley Views Edition: “Closing the Valley's Income Inequality Gap” with guests Carole D’Elia, Executive Director of Little Hoover Commission; Tom Scott, National Federation of Independent Business, California; and Luke Reidenbach, California Budget and Policy Center. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

  Comments  