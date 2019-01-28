Maddy Report for Sunday, Feb. 3 | “Fed Courts with Judge O’Neill”

10 a.m. on ABC30
“Fed Courts with Judge O’Neill” with guest Lawrence O'Neil, Chief U.S. District Judge; McGregor Scott, U.S. Attorney General for the Eastern District; Daniel Jamison, Dowling Aaron; and Richard Watters with Miles, Sears & Eanni. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM
Valley Views Edition: “More Issues, Fewer Federal Judges: What Will it Mean for the Valley?”with guests Lawrence O'Neil, Chief U.S. District Judge; McGregor Scott, U.S. Attorney General for the Eastern District; Daniel Jamison, Dowling Aaron, Richard Watters with Miles, Sears & Eanni; and California's Legislative Analyst Mac Taylor.. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
