Maddy Report for Sunday, Jan. 27 | “Retrospective with LAO Mac Taylor”

10 a.m. on ABC30
“Retrospective with LAO Mac Taylor” with guest former California’s Legislative Analyst, Mac Taylor. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM
Valley Views Edition: “New State Budget: Will Past Be Prologue?” with guests Scott Graves, Director of Research for the California Budget & Policy Center and former California’s Legislative Analyst, Mac Taylor. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
