Maddy Report for Sunday, Jan. 6 | “State’a Fiscal Outlook: Remarkably Good”

10 a.m. on ABC30

“State’a Fiscal Outlook: Remarkably Good” with guest California's Legislative Analyst, Mac Taylor. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM

Valley Views Edition: “State’s Fiscal Outlook Sets the Stage for Upcoming Budget Negotiation” with guests Scott Graves, Director of Research for the California Budget & Policy Center and Mac Taylor with the LAO. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

