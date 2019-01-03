Maddy Report for Sunday, Jan. 6 | “State’a Fiscal Outlook: Remarkably Good”

10 a.m. on ABC30
“State’a Fiscal Outlook: Remarkably Good” with guest California's Legislative Analyst, Mac Taylor. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM
Valley Views Edition: “State’s Fiscal Outlook Sets the Stage for Upcoming Budget Negotiation” with guests Scott Graves, Director of Research for the California Budget & Policy Center and Mac Taylor with the LAO. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
