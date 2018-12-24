Politics Columns & Blogs

Maddy Report for Sunday, Dec. 30 | “New Laws - Future Legislation”

10 a.m. on ABC30

“New Laws - Future Legislation” with guest Dan Walters with CALmatters and Scott Lay with The Nooner - California Political Update. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM

Valley Views Edition: “California Politics: A Look Back and A Look Forward” with guests Dan Walters & Laurel Rosenhall with CALmatters; Scott Lay with The Nooner - California Political Update; John Myers with Los Angeles Times; Mindy Romero with USC Price School of Public Policy; and Joel Fox with Fox & Hounds. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

