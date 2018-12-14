Politics Columns & Blogs

Maddy Report for Sunday, Dec. 23 | “HSR Business Plan”

10 a.m. on ABC30

“HSR Business Plan” with guest Tom Richards, Vice Chair of the High Speed Rail Board of Directors; Tom VanHeeke from the LAO; and Jon Coupal with the Howard Jarvis Tax Payers Association. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM

Valley Views Edition: “State Spending: High Speed Rail and Other Big Ticket Items” with guests Tom Richards, Vice Chair of the High Speed Rail Board of Directors; Tom VanHeeke from the LAO; Jon Coupal with the Howard Jarvis Tax Payers Association; and California's Legislative Analyst, Mac Taylor. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

  Comments  