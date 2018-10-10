Maddy Report for Sunday, Oct. 14 | “Prop 6 & the Gas Tax: Are Better Roads in for a Bumpy Ride?”

10 a.m. on ABC30
“Prop 6 & the Gas Tax: Are Better Roads in for a Bumpy Ride?” with guest Laurel Rosenhall, CALmatters; John Myers, Los Angeles Times Sacramento Bureau; Paul Golaszewski, LAO; Jon Coupal, Howard Jarvis Tax Payers Association; and Allan Zaremberg, California Chamber of Commerce. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM
Valley Views Edition: “Prop 6: Gas Tax Repeal - Implications for the Valley” with guests Tony Boren, Fresno COG; Rosa Park, Stanislaus COG; Ahron Hakimi, Kern COG; Mike de Manuel, Fresno Co. Republican; and Michael Turnipseed, Kern County Taxpayers Association. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
Comments