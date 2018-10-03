Maddy Report for Sunday, Oct. 7| “Little Hoover Commission Report: What’s So Special About Special Districts?”

10 a.m. on ABC30
“Little Hoover Commission Report: What's So Special About Special Districts?” with guest Carole D'Elia, Executive Director - Little Hoover Commission. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM
Valley Views Edition:
“Special Districts: Relevant or Redundant?” with guests David Fey from LAFCO Fresno, Sara Lytle-Pinhey from LAFCO Stanislaus, William Nicholson from LAFCO Merced, David Braun from LAFCO Madera and Alan Hoffman, General Manager of the Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
Comments