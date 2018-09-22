Maddy Report for Sunday, Sept. 23 |“Unintended Consequences: Do Open Meeting Laws Undermine Good Decision Making?”

10 a.m. on ABC30
“Unintended Consequences: Do Open Meeting Laws Undermine Good Decision Making?” with guest Carole D’Elia Former Executive Director of California’s Little Hoover Commission. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM
Valley Views Edition:
“Sunshine (Laws) in the Valley: A Good Thing?” with guests Nate Monroe, UC Merced Professor; Paul Hurley, Former Editor, Visalia Times Delta; Hilda Cantu Montoy, Fresno-area Attorney and former City Attorney for the City of Fresno. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
