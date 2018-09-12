Maddy Report for Sunday, Sept. 16 |“New State Transportation Tax: Pay Me Now or Pay Me Later”

10 a.m. on ABC30
“New State Transportation Tax: Pay Me Now or Pay Me Later” with guest Brian P. Kelley, California Secretary of Transportation; Lisa Marie Alley, California High Speed Rail Authority; Dan Walters with CALmatters; and John Myers with Los Angeles Times. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM
Valley Views Edition:
“What It Means for California Highways and Local Byways” with guests Brian P. Kelley, California Secretary of Transportation; Lisa Marie Alley, California High Speed Rail Authority; Dan Walters with CALmatters; John Myers, Los Angeles Times; Tony Boren, Fresno COG; Ahron Hakimi, Kern COG; Patrick Pittenger, Merced COG; and Rosa De León Park, Stanislaus COG. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
Comments