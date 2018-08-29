Maddy Report for Sunday, Sept. 2| “The San Joaquin Valley’s Water Challenges: A Comprehensive Review”

10 a.m. on ABC30
“The San Joaquin Valley’s Water Challenges: A Comprehensive Review” with guest Ellen Hanak. Director, Water Policy Center, PPIC. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM
Valley Views Edition:
“The Common Good: Solving Our Water Challenge” with guests Ellen Hanak, Director, Water Policy Center - PPIC; Cannon Michael, President Bowles Farming Co., and board chari of the San Luis Delta Mendota Water Authority; Sarge Green, a water management specialist with the California Water Institute at California State University, Fresno; Ashley Boren, Exec. Director of Sustainable Conservation; former Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin—now the CEO of the Central Valley Community Foundation. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
