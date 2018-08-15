Maddy Report for Sunday, Aug. 19| “Public Employee Retiree Health Care: A Promise Made to be Broken?”

10 a.m. on ABC30
“Public Employee Retiree Health Care: A Promise Made to be Broken?” with guest Nick Schroeder, an expert on State employee retiree benefits with the LAO and Jon Ortiz with The Sacramento Bee. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM
Valley Views Edition:
“California's Public Employee Pensions Challenge” with guests Nick Schroeder, an expert on State employee retiree benefits with the LAO, Jon Ortiz with The Sacramento Bee and Judy Lin (CALmatters Reporter). Hosted by Mark Keppler.
