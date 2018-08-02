Maddy Report for Sunday, Aug. 5| “Fake News & Info Illiteracy”

10 a.m. on ABC30
“Fake News & Info Illiteracy” with guests Senator Bill Dodd (D), President Elect - CA School Library Association, Renée Ousley-Swank, Sacramento Bureau Chief – LA Times John Myers, and reporter of the Sacramento Bee, Dan Walters. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM
Valley Views Edition:
“Alt Facts & Lies: A Lie By Any Other Name?” with guests Paul Hurley, former editorial page editor of the Visalia Times Delta and Mike Dunbar, Editorial Page Editor with the Merced Sun Star and the Modesto Bee. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
