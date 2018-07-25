Maddy Report for Sunday, July 29 | “I Didn’t Vote!: Civic (Dis)Engagement and the (Dis)Interested Voter”

10 a.m. on ABC30
“I Didn’t Vote!: Civic (Dis)Engagement and the (Dis)Interested Voter” with guests Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court and Mindy Romero, Director of the California Civic Engagement Project at UC Davis. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM
Valley Views Edition:
“Addressing Civil Illiteracy in the Valley” with guests Nate Monroe UC Merced Prof., John Minkler with the California Council for Social Studies, Fresno Superior Court Judge Don Fransen, and Fresno Attorney Michael Wilhelm. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
7:30 a.m. on UniMas 61 (KTTF) – El Informe Maddy
“Californians & Civic Engagement” with guests Mony Flores-Bauer, League of Women Voters in California. Host: Ana Melendes.
