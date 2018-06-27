Maddy Report for Sunday, July 1 | “Veterans Programs and Services”​

10 a.m. on ABC30
“Veterans Programs and Services” with guests Carole D’Elia, Executive Director of Little Hoover Commission and Jacqueline Barocio from LAO. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM
Valley Views Edition:
“Veterans Programs and Services” with guests Carole D’Elia, Executive Director of Little Hoover Commission; Jacqueline Barocio from LAO; Julie Cusator with Fresno Veterans Home; and Lorenzo Rios with Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
Comments