Coast city starting $450,000 park improvement project

A park on the Mississippi coast is getting a facelift.

WLOX-TV reports that construction began this week at Lighthouse Park underneath the Singing River Bridge in Pascagoula.

Changes include improvements to the parking area, drainage and landscaping. Pickleball courts and bench swings are also being added, Pascagoula's public information officer Katarina Scott told the television station.

The $450,000 development is being done through Tidelands Trust Fund, money derived from the lease of tidelands and submerged lands administered by the Secretary of State’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.

Scott says Pascagoula anticipates all the improvements to Lighthouse Park to be completed within the next year.

Pascagoula resident Chadwick Smith said he enjoys visiting the park with his dog. He said he's pleased to see Pascagoula making improvements to the city.

“It’s the most important thing to the satisfaction of life, really,” he said. "If you can’t have a place to go play, you don’t have anything.”