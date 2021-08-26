3 nominated to fill vacant Kentucky Court of Appeals seat

Kentucky's Judicial Nominating Commission has selected a group of nominees to fill a vacant seat on the state appeals court.

The vacancy is in the 6th Appellate District, which is made up of the state's 21 northernmost counties.

Gov. Andy Beshear will appoint the judge from the three nominees: Susanne Mowery Cetrulo and Kate Molloy of Kenton County and Virginia Hamilton Snell of Oldham County.

Cetrulo is a partner in the law firm Cetrulo, Mowery & Hicks. Molloy is a senior staff attorney for the Kentucky Supreme Court and Snell is a partner with the law firm of Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs in Louisville.

The judicial seat will vacate when appeals court Judge Joy Kramer retires on Sept. 1. The appeals court is made up of 14 judges, with two in each of the court's seven districts. The judges serve eight-year terms.