S. Carolina agency clears fired police officer of misconduct

A South Carolina agency cleared a former Charleston police lieutenant who was fired for alleged misconduct in a case involving a fellow officer accused of striking a handcuffed man.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Training Council determined that Charleston police failed to establish that former Lt. Arther Myers made false or misleading statements regarding the July 2019 arrest of Rashad Robinson.

“With this finding of ‘no misconduct’ by the council, Mr. Myers looks forward to continuing to serve the citizens of South Carolina with the same integrity, honor and compassion he has repeatedly demonstrated over the course of that distinguished career,” Myers' attorney, Jack Frost, said Friday.

Myers was fired after investigators interviewed him about the arrest. Myers and officer Kevin Schlieben had apprehended Robinson on charges of trespassing, jaywalking and evading arrest following a chase, The Post and Courier reported.

Schlieben ended up charged with third degree assault and battery, with investigators saying body camera video showed him striking Robinson after binding him with handcuffs. The charge was dismissed in March after a judge threw out the arrest warrant for the officer.

Frost said Myers will start a new job this month as a police officer in Summerville. Schlieben is now a Charleston firefighter.

Robinson has a civil lawsuit pending against Charleston police, accusing the department of negligence, false arrest and assault and battery in connection to his arrest.