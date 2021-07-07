Ex-prosecutor disbarred by South Carolina Supreme Court

A former South Carolina prosecutor who served time in federal prison for stealing public money for hotel rooms and foreign trips has been disbarred.

The state Supreme Court took the action Wednesday, writing that Dan Johnson "admits misconduct, consents to disbarment, and agrees to pay costs."

Johnson was elected the chief prosecutor for Richland and Kershaw counties in 2010. According to federal prosecutors, Johnson took $44,000 of public money for vacations and romantic liaisons, beginning his scheme in 2015 when the person who scrutinized his work credit card bills for five years left.

In 2018, a federal grand jury indicted Johnson on more than two dozen counts of wire and mail fraud, conspiracy and theft of federal funds. A state grand jury also levied charges of misconduct in office and embezzlement of public funds.

A year later, Johnson pleaded guilty to a felony count of wire fraud in federal court and served a year in federal prison. He was released in May 2020, and the state charges are still pending.

Johnson did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking comment.