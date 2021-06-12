National Politics

DEFUND to be removed from road in front of Durham police HQ

The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C.

A North Carolina city is removing a bright gold “DEFUND” sign painted on the road in front of police headquarters a year ago.

The lettering was painted on the road last June in front of Durham police headquarters as racial-justice protests swept across the country in response to the death of George Floyd.

Normally the city would immediately remove graffiti, but Durham officials allowed the “DEFUND” sign to stay in place.

At a work session Thursday, the city council unanimously agreed to remove the painting. The city will also remove the word “FUND” painted on the road in front of the Health and Human Services Building on Main Street.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said in a statement Friday that he supported leaving the signs in place for a while but agrees the time has come for removal.

The painting will be removed later this month or in July.

