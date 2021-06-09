Judge: Home incarceration for pardoned man facing new charge

A Kentucky man charged with murder in federal court after his state homicide conviction was pardoned by a former governor will be released on bond pending trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram issued an order Wednesday allowing Patrick Baker to be placed in home incarceration with electronic monitoring of his whereabouts despite an objection by prosecutors, news outlets reported.

Federal prosecutors argued Baker would pose a potential threat to the community, but Ingram's order said that “strict conditions,” including 24-hour-a-day lockdown at his fiancée’s Frankfort home, “will sufficiently mitigate the evident danger risks.”

Baker was charged last week with murder committed during a robbery and kidnapping related to drug trafficking. A not-guilty plea was entered at his initial court appearance.

If convicted on the new federal charges in the shooting death of Donald Mills, Baker could face the death penalty or a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to his indictment.

Baker was convicted in 2017 of reckless homicide and other crimes in connection with Mills’ death and sentenced to 19 years in prison. Prosecutors said Baker posed as a law enforcement officer and killed Mills in his Knox County home. Baker had served two years of his sentence before being pardoned by former Gov. Matt Bevin.