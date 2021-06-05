Texas city ends brick program amid Confederacy controversy

An Austin suburb says it will no longer allow memorial bricks to be placed around its courthouse, after several honoring Confederate soldiers were purchased and installed.

The bricks, which people could buy for $50 in memory of any citizen or veteran, were part of a program run by the Williamson County Historical Commission that placed them on the sidewalk around the county courthouse in Georgetown, the Austin American-Statesman reported Saturday.

About 20 bricks were recently installed, including nine honoring Confederate soldiers and officials.

Several Williamson County residents said they only discovered the bricks honoring the Confederates a few weeks ago.

In a letter, Georgetown City Manager David Morgan said officials reviewed the memorial brick program after concerns were raised about it.

“We have discovered this program has been in place without a formal agreement for some time between the City of Georgetown and the Historical Commission,” Morgan said.

Aly Van Dyke, a spokeswoman for the city, said Friday that the City Council would consider options about what to do with the bricks already in place.

Mickie Ross, a member of the historical commission, said the bricks were meant to honor veterans of all wars, and she defended the ones honoring Confederate soldiers.

“If we are honoring all veterans of a war, those are veterans of a war,” said Ross.

But some residents want the Confederate bricks removed. Among them is Jaquita Wilson-Kirby, a member of the anti-racism group Courageous Conversations Georgetown, who called them “an abomination.”

The debate over the bricks comes as Williamson County commissioners plan to form a panel to study the history of a Confederate monument at the courthouse and options for its future, including its possible removal.