FEMA staff to help Kentuckians in seeking storm-related aid

Federal emergency officials will be in three Kentucky counties in coming days to meet with people who suffered damage from severe storms and flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be available at Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers in Breathitt, Johnson and Powell counties, he said.

The staff will be available on Saturday as well as Monday and Tuesday of next week to answer questions and help with disaster assistance applications. No appointments are necessary.

“We appreciate FEMA continuing to partner with us to help Kentuckians rebuild from the devastating flooding,” Beshear said. “The historic storms significantly harmed some of our communities and we will continue to work with our partners to help our neighbors as they recover.”

President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration in April to make federal funding available for Kentucky families and communities to recover from severe flooding in late February and March.