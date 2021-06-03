Wichita police say man killed when riding mower overturned

A man has died after becoming pinned under water by an overturned riding lawn mower in Wichita, police there said.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday in east Wichita when the 40-year-old man was mowing property in a residential neighborhood, police said. Investigators said man was operating the mower when it slid into a lake on the property and pinned the man under the water.

Witnesses reported the man was submerged for about 10 minutes before first responders found him, Wichita Police Lt. Kris Henderson said. Medics pulled him from the water and performed CPR, but could not revive him.

Police said the man was employed for a lawn service. His name was not immediately released.