Police: Woman stole police cruiser, totaled it in crash

Police say a woman stole a police car in New Jersey's capital city and led law enforcement on a chase through a nearby township before she crashed and was arrested.

Trenton police say the police cruiser was parked on a a street in downtown Trenton when it was taken shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Police allege that the woman drove the vehicle north on Route 29 into Hopewell Township with law enforcement in pursuit before crashing into a utility pole at Washington Crossing Road and Bear Tavern Road.

Police say 30-year-old Cherrelle Cooper of Morris Plains was taken into a custody and was then taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries said not to be life-threatening. She was then to be taken to police headquarters for processing on several unspecified charges.

Police say the vehicle was “totaled" but no one else was seriously hurt. The investigation is ongoing and the police internal affairs unit is also investigating. It wasn't immediately clear whether Cooper has an attorney and a number for her couldn't be found Sunday.