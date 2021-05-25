New 101st Airborne command sergeant major is first woman

The first woman to become command sergeant major of a U.S. Army division will step into that role this week in Kentucky.

Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp will assume responsibility as the senior enlisted adviser of the 101st Airborne Division from Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker.

The ceremony takes place Thursday at Fort Campbell, the 101st said in a news release.

“Command Sgt. Maj. Knapp is the first leader in this historic division to have led both men and women at every level, from team leader to squad leader, all the way through brigade command sergeant major,” said Lt. Col. Kari McEwen, division public affairs officer.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the division Facebook page at www.facebook.com/101st.