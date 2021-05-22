Georgia city says building to aid beach rule enforcement

Officials on a Georgia coastal island say they hope a new police substation can help crack down on problems like public drunkenness and littering on the city beach.

WTOC-TV reports Tybee Island is spending $200,000 to turn the former Tybee Island Marine Science Center into a city office.

The building will house parking services, a police substation, the lifeguard staff and code enforcement, City Manager Shawn Gillen said.

A code enforcement officer will monitor cameras looking for violations, Gillen said.

“The rules we have on the books currently will start to be enforced more severely on the beach and we’re going to have more tools to do that,” Gillen said.

City officials decided to step up enforcement instead of banning alcohol on the beach after a working group studied the city's alcohol rules.

“Just having squad cars and police down here, that presence is really going to be a deterrent," Gillen said.

The office will open in about two weeks.