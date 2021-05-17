Alabama police kill man who shot and wounded 4 officers

Police in Alabama's largest city shot and killed a man Sunday after he wounded four officers as they tried to carry out a search warrant at his apartment because he was suspected of killing two people during an argument about a dog, investigators said.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin told news outlets that the man fired a gun at officers. Two Birmingham officers were shot and and two were grazed by bullets. Mauldin said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, and all of the officers are expected to recover.

Investigators did not immediately release the name of the man who was killed by police.

Officers responded at about 6:30 a.m. to Brother Bryan Park, where an argument had happened, AL.com reported.

A man was pronounced dead on the sidewalk. A woman was found with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to UAB Hospital, where she was pronounced dead before noon.

Onlookers said the man and woman visited the area often and usually had a dog with them. Mauldin said the dog was not immediately found.

Police searched for the suspected shooter and video camera footage from nearby businesses. Mauldin said witnesses to the killings and other investigative work led officers to an apartment building.

The SWAT team was brought to carry out a search warrant on the suspect’s third-floor apartment.

“Upon making entry, they were immediately met by gunfire,’′ Mauldin said, according to a news briefing posted online by WVTM-TV. They returned fire, striking the man.

The officers were taken to UAB hospital by co-workers, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service. The shooting site was blocks away from the emergency room.

The investigation has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation. That is standard practice for shootings involving police officers.