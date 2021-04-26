Police say 1 killed, 1 injured in Wichita apartment shooting

One person died and another suffered injuries in a shooting at a Wichita apartment complex, police there said.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday at Morgan’s Landing Apartments along West 13th Street, police said. Arriving officers found two men with gunshot wounds, and one died from his injuries at the scene. The other victim was taken to an area hospital. Police have not released the victims’ names.

No arrests had been reported by Monday morning, but police said they’re seeking two people who fled the apartment following the shooting.