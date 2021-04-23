Arizona GOP-led election audit by Cyber Ninjas probed by judge

An Arizona judge demanded more information about an audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 general election results by a group called Cyber Ninjas Inc. after the state’s Democratic Party argued it was being conducted by “unqualified and completely unhinged actors.”

Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury in Phoenix on Friday ordered the auditors to disclose documents explaining their internal procedures in response to a lawsuit by the Arizona Democratic Party seeking to halt the process.

Kory Langhofer, a lawyer representing Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, a Republican, and other defendants, said he’s asking the state’s highest court to step in and find that Coury had no authority to interfere with the audit because it’s strictly a legislative activity. Meanwhile, he said, the audit will continue.

The Democrats said Cyber Ninjas, with no relevant experience, was given unsupervised authority to conduct the audit, including access to ballots, voter registration records, ballot tabulation equipment and electronic voting systems.

Cyber Ninjas Chief Executive Officer Doug Logan is a supporter of the “Stop the Steal” movement and has retweeted numerous posts claiming the 2020 general election was rigged against Donald Trump, according to the Democrats’ complaint.

“I think it was pretty evident that they’re making it up as they go and they don’t’ have clear policies and procedures in place,” said Roopali Desai, a lawyer for the Arizona Democratic Party, referring to Cyber Ninjas and Friday’s hearing. “That’s why the judge is asking them to produce those documents.”